Germany scraps airport transit visa requirement for Indian travellers: What it means and who benefits

New Delhi:

Indian nationals will no longer need an airport transit visa when transiting through German airports en route to a third country, the German Embassy in India announced on Tuesday. The German Embassy said the decision was published in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2 and will come into effect from June 3.

What it means

"Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport," the embassy statement read.

According to the German Embassy, the decision implements an outcome of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January this year and reflects the German government's commitment to deepening bilateral ties with India.

The move is expected to make international travel more convenient for Indian passengers using Germany as a transit hub and is aimed at further strengthening people-to-people exchanges, business connectivity, and economic ties between India and Germany.

Who benefits

The embassy said the measure is expected to ease travel for Indian citizens transiting through Germany and contribute to greater mobility between the two countries. It further noted that the decision underscores Germany's efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges with India.

"This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," the statement added.

The move is likely to benefit a large number of Indian travellers who use German airports as transit hubs while travelling to destinations across Europe, North America and other regions.

France removes airport transit visa requirement

Earlier, in April, France scrapped the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports, making it easier for travellers transiting through French airports on their way to third-country destinations.

The decision followed an announcement by Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India in February 2026, when he said measures would be introduced to facilitate travel for Indian citizens through France.

Under the revised regulations, which came into effect on April 10, Indian passport holders travelling on ordinary passports no longer require an airport transit visa while passing through the international transit zones of French airports, streamlining travel and enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

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