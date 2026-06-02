'No role for any third parties': India after Nepal PM seeks China, UK involvement in border dispute

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday (June 2) firmly rejected any role for third parties in resolving its boundary dispute with Nepal, days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah reportedly called for the involvement of China and the United Kingdom in addressing the long-standing issue.

'98% India-Nepal boundary demarcated': MEA

Responding to the remarks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of the border issue and that close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated.

"We have seen the remarks of the Prime Minister of Nepal concerning the India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement made by the Nepali foreign office on this matter. While close to 98% of the India-Nepali boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments.

"We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson's response came when asked about Shah's comments. "We have seen the remarks of the prime minister of Nepal concerning the India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement issued by the Nepali foreign ministry on this matter," Jaiswal said.

"While close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the course of the Gandak river has resulted in this situation," he said.

"In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of No-Man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary which are currently being mapped jointly," he added.

What did Balen Shah say?

Speaking in the Nepalese Parliament on Sunday, Balendra Shah, the rapper-turned-politician, said that besides holding discussions with India over the border dispute, Nepal has also been in contact with China and the UK on the issue.

Shah suggested that India and Nepal have agreed to seek the assistance of historians, surveyors and other experts to help find a resolution to the long-standing boundary dispute

Arguing for Britain's involvement, Shah said the dispute has its roots in the colonial era, stating, "Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter."

In his comments, Shah had also acknowledged that Nepal has "encroached" on Indian territories. "Not only India, but Nepal has also encroached territories of India at many places," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

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