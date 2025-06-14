From Hossein Salami to Esmail Qaani: A look at Iran's most powerful leaders killed by Israel The coordinated strike by Israel represents one of the most significant blows to Iran's military hierarchy in recent history, escalating tensions further and raising the risk of broader regional conflict.

Tehran:

Israel's bold and unprecedented Operation Rising Lion has dealt a severe blow to Iran’s military leadership, killing some of the country’s most senior figures, including the nation’s top-ranking military officer, the head of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its air force commander and a former national security chief.

The loss of these influential figures sent shockwaves through Iran's defence establishment and could significantly undermine its ability to respond to further Israeli attacks.

Here’s a closer look at the key figures who were killed:

Major General Hossein Salami – Commander of the IRGC

Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps since 2019, was among the most powerful men in Iran. He led the IRGC, Iran’s most influential and secretive military force, which operates under the direct authority of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Born in 1960, Salami oversaw a vast network of militias that advanced Iranian interests across the Middle East, often targeting US and allied forces. Under his leadership, the IRGC became a key tool for suppressing dissent domestically and projecting Iranian power abroad.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces

Since 2016, Major General Mohammad Bagheri served as chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, which comprise over 500,000 active personnel, according to estimates from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Bagheri led the General Staff, the highest military authority in Iran responsible for implementing defence policy and coordinating across military branches. He was sanctioned by the US in 2019 for his close ties to Khamenei and his role in advancing Iran’s military reach. In 2017, he was photographed visiting Iranian forces fighting in Syria.

Ali Shamkhani – Former National Security Chief

Ali Shamkhani, a longtime adviser to Ayatollah Khamenei, was also killed in the Israeli strikes. He served as Iran’s top national security official from 2013 until 2023, during which time he played a central role in shaping Iran’s foreign policy and security strategy.

Shamkhani had been instrumental in Iran’s diplomatic outreach, including the China-brokered talks that led to the restoration of ties with Saudi Arabia. Although he was replaced in 2023, he remained an influential figure within Iran’s political and security elite. Known for his ambition, Shamkhani previously ran for president in 2001 and held key positions in both the IRGC and the Ministry of Defence.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh – Commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force

The death of Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, marks a critical loss for Iran’s missile programme. Hajizadeh was responsible for overseeing Iran’s ballistic missile development and air defence systems.

He played a central role in planning and executing Iran’s military responses abroad, including the April 2024 missile attack on Israel and the 2020 strike on a US base in Iraq. According to the Israeli military, Hajizadeh was killed alongside other senior commanders in an underground command centre targeted during Operation Rising Lion.