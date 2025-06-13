Benjamin Netanyahu dials PM Modi amidst rising Israel-Iran tensions Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst the rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amidst the rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Modi confirmed his interaction with the Israel PM through a social media post on X.

"Received a phone call from PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Modi wrote in a post on X.

Israel launched strikes on Iran

On Friday, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" to target the critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile systems, and military command. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as "a very successful opening strike." The strike reportedly led to the deaths of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists including General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Major General Hossein Salami and Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

Six nuclear scientists, including the former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Fereydoun Abbasi, also lost their lives during the Israeli strikes. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi (Theoretical physicist and former rector of Shahid Beheshti University) and other nuclear scientists Abdulhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Seyyed Amirhossein Faqhi and Motlabizadeh have also died in the strikes.

Iran threatens severe, unlimited retaliation

Reacting to Israel's strikes, Iran said that there were "no limits" in its response. "Now that the terrorist regime occupying Al-Quds Jerusalem has crossed all red lines… There are no limits in responding to this crime," the Iranian Armed Forces general staff said in a statement. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face "severe punishment" for the attacks. Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson said both the US and Israel would "pay dearly."

Trump calls on Iran to reach nuclear deal with US

Hours after the Israeli strikes, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal and warned of the possibility of military action. "I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal," Trump said on Truth Social. "I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told... There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end."