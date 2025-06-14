Iran attacks Israel: At least 63 injured in Tel Aviv as barrage of missiles cause extensive damage | VIDEO Chaos ensued in Tel Aviv overnight as Iran fired a barrage of missiles in retaliation to strikes on nuclear facilities a day before.

Tel Aviv:

Explosions rocked both Tehran and Tel Aviv overnight of June 14 as tensions surged in the region, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The renewed violence follows Israel’s unprecedented strike early Friday on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, an attack that reportedly killed several of Iran’s senior military leaders. In retaliation, Tehran launched airstrikes on Israeli cities including the capital Tel Aviv, damaging more than a dozen buildings.

At least 63 people have been injured in the latest wave of strikes in Israel were taken to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israeli media report said. Most of the patients sustained mild injuries, while one person was reported to be in moderate condition.

Two members of Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), sustained minor injuries from glass fragments after shrapnel hit a mobile intensive care unit in the Tel Aviv area. MDA confirmed that both individuals were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

Video: Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv

Missile barrage from Iran and Israel's response

The Israeli military reported that dozens of missiles were launched from Iran within the past hour. Some of the missiles were successfully intercepted by Israeli defence systems. Emergency crews are currently responding to reports of projectiles falling in various parts of the country.

Following a third barrage of ballistic missiles fired from Iran, Israel's Home Front Command updated the public, stating that it is now permitted to leave protected areas. However, citizens are advised to stay nearby in case further fire occurs.

IDF's advise to citizens

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning to the public on Saturday, urging citizens not to post the locations of rocket impacts on social media. "The enemy monitors this footage to improve its impact capabilities. Be responsible – do not share locations online!" the IDF said.