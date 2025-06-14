Iran launches massive retaliatory strikes; Netanyahu appeals to Iranians, says 'This is your path to freedom' Early Saturday, a second round of Iranian missile attacks triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem as loud booms, likely from Israeli interceptors, reverberated across the capital.

New Delhi:

Iran retaliated late Friday night by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, following deadly Israeli strikes that claimed dozens of lives in Iran. Explosions lit up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, shaking buildings and sending civilians fleeing for cover.

Early Saturday, a second round of Iranian missile attacks triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem as loud booms, likely from Israeli interceptors, reverberated across the capital. In Tel Aviv, at least two Iranian missiles struck the ground, according to Associated Press reporters on the scene.

Iran launched massive strikes across Israel.

Tel Aviv city among worst-hit areas in Israel

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that a building in Tel Aviv was hit, injuring seven people. One woman was reported to be in critical condition after being trapped under rubble. A hospital in Tel Aviv treated the wounded, six of whom had minor injuries. Israeli media said that one person was killed in the strikes.

Israel's paramedic services said 34 people were wounded in the rocket attacks on the Tel Aviv area, including a woman who was critically injured after being trapped under rubble.

In Israel, the city of Ramat Gan, just east of Tel Aviv, saw severe damage. An AP journalist described scenes of devastation, with burned-out vehicles and heavily damaged homes. One house’s front façade had been almost entirely destroyed by the impact.

Fires and explosions rock Tehran

Meanwhile, Iranian cities also witnessed unrest. Air defence systems were activated across central Tehran, and sirens rang out shortly after midnight. Reports from Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency indicated a fire had broken out at Mehrabad International Airport, with dramatic footage showing flames and a plume of smoke rising from the site.

In a strongly worded statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared: "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed."

Iran’s UN ambassador stated that 78 people were killed and over 320 wounded in the Israeli attacks earlier in the day, including senior military officials and nuclear scientists.

Netanyahu addresses people of Iran amid Operation Dawn of the Lions

Meanwhile, calling on the Iraninan people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed them in a post in X. He said, "Tonight, I want to speak to you, the esteemed people of Iran. We are in the midst of one of the largest military operations in history Operation Dawn of the Lions. The Islamic regime that has oppressed you for almost 50 years threatens to destroy our country – Israel."

"The goal of Israel's operation is to prevent the Islamic regime's nuclear and ballistic missile threats. While we achieve our goal, we also pave the way for you to achieve your freedom," he added.