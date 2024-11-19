UK's Keir Starmer announces to relaunch FTA talks with India after meeting PM Modi: What does it mean?

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to relaunch the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with India early next year, following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. The announcement demonstrates a renewed push to deepen ties between the two nations across key sectors. Downing Street outlined the UK’s intention to establish a new strategic partnership with India, focusing on a comprehensive trade agreement and enhanced collaboration in security, education, technology, and climate change.

A spokesperson for Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to pursuing a robust trade deal with India, acknowledging the country’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. "A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK -- and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country," a statement released by 10, Downing Street, quoted Starmer as saying after the bilateral meeting.

What is Free Trade Agreements?

Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are formal arrangements between two or more countries or trading blocs aimed at promoting economic integration by reducing or eliminating barriers to trade. These barriers typically include customs tariffs, quotas, and non-tariff barriers, facilitating a freer flow of goods and services between the signatory parties. FTAs generally cover trade in goods (such as agricultural or industrial products) or trade in services (such as banking, construction, trading etc.). FTAs may also include several other areas such as investment, competition policy, and government procurement etc.