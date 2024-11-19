PM Modi holds talks with UK's Keir Starmer on sidelines of G20 Summit, discusses tech, energy and security

Follow us on Image Source : X/MEAINDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer in Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. As per the information, both leaders discussed a range of key issues, including technology, green energy, security, and innovation, signalling strengthened ties between the two nations.

Describing the meeting as “extremely productive,” PM Modi highlighted the shared vision for collaboration across critical sectors. He emphasised the importance of leveraging technological advancements and fostering cooperation in sustainable energy and innovation to address global challenges. "Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation, and technology. We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on social media platform X.

UK PM announces relaunch of FTA talks with India

Following their meeting, UK Prime Minister Starmer announced that trade talks with India would be relaunched in the new year. Downing Street said the UK would seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement as well as deepening cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology and climate change.

Starmer's spokesperson said the UK was committed to negotiating a trade deal with India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. "A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK -- and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country," a statement released by 10, Downing Street, quoted Starmer as saying after the bilateral meeting.

PM Modi addresses G20 session

PM Modi had a packed schedule on the first day of the G20 Summit, holding bilateral meetings with leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and Indonesia. He also addressed the G20 session on 'Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty,' where he highlighted India's success in lifting 250 million people out of poverty over the past decade. He further affirmed India's support for Brazil's initiative to form a global alliance against hunger and poverty.

Speaking about India's progress in tackling food security, PM Modi emphasised that its approach, based on 'Back to Basics and March to Future,' was yielding significant results. He also elaborated on various measures India has implemented to promote women-led development. The Prime Minister noted that over 800 million people are being provided free food grains and more than 550 million are benefitting from the world's largest health insurance scheme.

"With respect to the theme of the first session, I would like to share with you India's experiences and success stories. Over the last 10 years, we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty. Over 800 million people are being given food grains free of cost. 550 million people are benefitting from the world's biggest health insurance scheme. Now, 60 million senior citizens over the age of 70 will also be able to benefit from free health insurance," he added.

PM Modi's other bilateral meetings

It should be mentioned here that PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier, PM Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. In his discussions, PM Modi emphasised strengthening ties with both nations in areas such as commerce and defence.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: 'Melodi' is back again: PM Modi, Italy PM Meloni hold bilateral meeting on sidelines of G20 Summit | WATCH