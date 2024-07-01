France: Several killed as plane crashes on highway after hitting electric power cable I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/@SANCLINE/X Three killed after small plane crashes on French motorway

At least three people were killed after a small plane crashed onto a motorway in the Northern French region of Seine-et-Marne on Sunday. According to local media, the aircraft crashed on the A4 motorway near Disneyland Paris after hitting an electric power cable. Emergency services were at the scene, as passers-by filmed the incident as they drove past, with a backlog of traffic forming.

Earlier this month, a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was not immediately known how many people were aboard the Cessna 421, which went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m. The airplane can have up to seven seats.

All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings. The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said.

Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, fire officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Two dead in single-engine plane crash in North Carolina

Notably, the latest development came merely two days after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area near Siler City. This resulted in the killing of two on board. The crash occurred at approximately 12:50 pm about a mile south-southeast of the airport.

The plane appeared charred and mangled when it was viewed from the air by a chopper operated by WTVD-TV. It was a single engine Piper PA-28.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the accident.

