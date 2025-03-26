Four suspects arrested for 'facilitating' Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan's Balochistan The attack on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan resulted in the death of 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel. In the latest update, 4 suspects have been arrested for facilitating the Jaffar Express hijack, according to a media report.

Four suspects have been arrested for facilitating the hijacking of the Jaffar Express earlier this month in Pakistan's Balochistan, according to a media report. The incident resulted in the death of 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel. Earlier, militants belonging to the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express carrying 440 passengers. The army eliminated all 33 militants the next day and reportedly rescued 354 hostages.

Here's what the souces say

Sources in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police confirmed the arrests of the suspects of the Jaffar Express hijack, reported the Dawn newspaper.

They said a joint team comprising senior officials from various law enforcement agencies is investigating the attack on the Jaffar Express.

“These four suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation,” the sou­rces said, adding that ef­­forts to identify the attackers are also ongoing.

The remains of the militants killed in the attack have been sent to the Forensic Science Agency.

The sources said arms and communication devi­ces used by the attackers were seized and sent for forensic analysis. Additio­nally, the attackers’ fingerprints have been sent to the national database authority for identification.

The hijacking of the train has also emboldened the insurgent groups in Balochistan and has been followed by a series of other smaller terror attacks.

Balochistan witnesses continuous violence

Since the hijack of the Jaffar Express, the Balochistan Province in Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror attacks over the past year. Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, the province is home to a long-running violent insurgency.

Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in this oil- and mineral-rich province.

(With inputs from PTI)