Florida University shooting: Two killed and six others injured, suspect in custody | What we know so far Florida State University is one of the state's 12 public universities, with its main campus in Tallahassee. About 44,000 students are enrolled in the university, as per the university's 2024 fact sheet. The university has cancelled classes and other events for Friday following the incident.

Florida:

In a shocking incident, two people were killed and six others sustained injuries when a gunman opened fire at Florida State University in the United States on Thursday. The suspect, a 20-year-old man reportedly the son of a sheriff’s deputy, was arrested after being shot by responding officers. Authorities confirmed that the individual is now in custody.

Terrified students and concerned parents scrambled for safety, with many seeking refuge in a nearby bowling alley and even cramming into a freight elevator inside the student union. The sudden eruption of gunfire at approximately 11:50 am ET sent shockwaves through the campus. Emergency responders -- including ambulances, fire crews, and multiple law enforcement agencies -- flooded the area within minutes, as per the Associated Press (AP).

The university's emergency alert system issued an active shooter warning around midday which sparked chaos and fear among students and faculty. Centred around the student union area, the alert urged everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately. By mid-afternoon, the university announced that the situation had been brought under control and the threat had been "neutralised" by law enforcement.

As the chaos unfolded, hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. The university instructed students and faculty to seek shelter and await further instructions. Notably, Florida State has cancelled classes and university events for Friday. All athletic events have also been called off until Sunday.

Who are the victims?

The two people who died were not students at the university, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower. Five people were being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Trumbower said, and the shooter was also receiving medical attention. A hospital spokesperson said one of the six people hospitalised was in critical condition and the other patients were in serious condition. The extent of the victims' injuries and those of the suspect are yet to be ascertained.

Who is the suspect?

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified the suspect as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff's deputy within his department. McNeil said the deputy's former service weapon was used in the shooting and found at the scene. McNeil said Ikner was a longstanding member of the sheriff's office's youth advisory council and engaged in a number of training programmes with the office. He added that the suspect's mother has been with the sheriff's office for over 18 years.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Active shooter reported at Florida University campus in Tallahassee, suspect taken in custody