Active shooter reported at Florida University campus in Tallahassee, suspect taken in custody

An active shooter was reported on Thursday at the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the university's alert system. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, a nearby hospital, confirmed it is treating people affected by the incident.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was receiving and treating people affected by the shooting, said Sarah Cannon, a hospital spokesperson. She said the hospital cannot yet confirm the number of people in care, and said the details are still unfolding.

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles raced toward campus

Around midday Thursday, ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol vehicles from various law enforcement agencies rushed to the Florida State University campus after an active shooter alert was issued near the student union.

FBI officials are on scene, a spokesperson said.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional.

Students asked to stay indoors

Junior Joshua Sirmans, 20, was in the university's main library when he said alarms began going off warning of an active shooter. Sirmans said law enforcement officers escorted him and other students out of the library with their hands over their heads.

Students and faculty were instructed to seek shelter and await further instructions. "Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert said.

"Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information. Persons in need of immediate emergency assistance should call 9-1-1 or FSUPD at 850-644-1234. All classes and university events, including athletics events scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025, have been cancelled. Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus," Florida State University said in an X post.

Suspect taken in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting incident at Florida State University on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation, The Associated Press reported. No further information about the individual in custody has been released.

The source, who is not authorised to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation, shared the details with The AP on the condition of anonymity.

(With AP inputs)

