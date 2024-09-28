Floods in Nepal leave trail of destruction, 50 killed, over 1,000 houses submerged

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Security force members use an inflatable raft to bring residents to safety from a flooded area in Nepal

Kathmandu: Floods in Nepal caused by incessant rain since Friday ravaged the Himalayan nation as 39 people have been killed across several parts of the country, as per local media reports. Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

Among the deceased, 11 deaths were reported in Kathmandu district, 16 in Lalitpur, 5 in Bhaktapur, 6 in Kavre, 2 in Sindhupalchok, 5 in Panchthar, 2 in Dhankuta, and 1 each in Sindhuli, Jhapa, and Dhading, according to Kathmandu Post. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Bishwo Adhikari, 32 people have died and 12 are still missing in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley alone.

Floods in the Valley have destroyed four concrete houses, while 1,244 homes have been submerged, Adhikari said. Police further stated that 44 districts across the country have been affected by floods, landslides, inundation, and erosion. Roads in 39 districts have been completely blocked, with efforts underway to reopen some routes.

Image Source : REUTERSPeople wade through a flooded road in Nepal.

Under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Basanta Rajaure from the Kathmandu District Police Range, a total of 3,060 police personnel have been mobilized in Kathmandu for rescue and relief operations following the monsoon-induced disasters triggered by incessant rain, reported myrepublica.com.

Image Source : REUTERSA general view of houses partially submerged in water near the bank of the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains in Kathmandu.

Nepal cancels domestic flights, issues red alert

Earlier, Kathmandu Post reported citing Lalitpur Chief District Officer Tulasi Bahadur Shrestha that police have safely rescued 281 people across the district. Of them, 77 were rescued from Sanepa, 14 from Nakkhu, 15 from Nakhipot, 75 from Bungmati, 55 from Chapagaun, 1 from UN Park, and 28 from Imadol areas.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal on Friday cancelled all domestic flights till Saturday morning amid inclement weather conditions in the country. This came as Nepal's Weather Forecasting Division issued a red alert for four continuous days, indicating 56 out of 77 districts are at high risk for heavy rainfall.

With the red alert, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) has suspended vehicles operating during the night for two days. The forecasting division has issued the alert beginning today as the monsoon winds are affecting the entire country, influenced by water vapour from the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure system in the region.

"All three security agencies and the volunteers are to remain alert to move for search and rescue operation at the time of need. Vehicles operating at night are warned to halt their operation for the next two nights provided the weather condition. Avoid long distance travels provided it is urgent, stay indoors and away from trees during lightening," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated in the notice.

The Department of Flood Forecasting Division, Nepal, had also issued a flood alert for various parts of the country, warning people that the water levels of various rivers will continue to rise following heavy rainfall, asking them to exercise caution. The department further urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe, elevated areas.

(with agency input)

