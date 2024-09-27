Nepal cancels domestic flights till Saturday amid inclement weather, red alert issued for four days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nepal cancels domestic flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal on Friday cancelled all domestic flights till Saturday morning amid inclement weather conditions in the country. This was announced by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, Nepal's Weather Forecasting Division issued a red alert for four continuous days, indicating 56 out of 77 districts are at high risk for heavy rainfall.

With the red alert, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) has suspended vehicles operating during the night for two days. The forecasting division has issued the alert beginning today as the monsoon winds are affecting the entire country, influenced by water vapour from the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure system in the region.

The NDRRMA issuing a notice on Thursday evening has requested farmers not to harvest the crop for the next few days, store it in high-lying areas in case of Terai and Madhesh areas, and manage the crops in case it has been left in the field provided the weather condition.

It also has issued warnings to the people living in and around landslide prone or sloppy areas and those living near the river to be more cautious in 56 districts which it deems as disaster-prone.

"All three security agencies and the volunteers are to remain alert to move for search and rescue operation at the time of need. Vehicles operating in night are warned to halt their operation for next two nights provided the weather condition. Avoid long distance travels provided it is urgent, stay indoors and away from trees during lightening," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated in the notice.

The weather bulletin from the Weather Forecast Division has also stated that the Himalayan Nation from Thursday afternoon, through Sunday is expected to be generally overcast, with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms.

The weather forecast department has also warned of possible storms in various parts of the Terai region, with very heavy rainfall expected in isolated locations within Gandaki and Lumbini provinces, as well as in a few areas of Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces.

(With inputs from ANI)