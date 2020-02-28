Image Source : TWITTER 'Unforgettable': First Lady recounts her experience at Delhi school

US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday took to Twitter and thanked the 'extraordinary' students and faculty for a warm welcome. She termed her visit to a Sarvodaya School in New Delhi as an ''unforgettable" experience.

"Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #Be Best," Melania tweeted on Thursday while sharing a video of the highlights of her visit to the school.

It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest https://t.co/hiasmzAN8q — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #BeBest pic.twitter.com/vza9ZMMOOV — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

I was inspired by the “Reading Classroom” & “Happiness Curriculum” programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/IJ0dgYhLVy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

The First Lady, who was accompanying husband US President Donald Trump, during his first official visit to India, attended 'Happiness Classes' at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in South Moti Bagh on Tuesday as a part of the Happiness Curriculum, in which students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience aimed at reduced anxiety and stress levels among children.

Upon arrival at the school, Melania was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries.

A young girl student handed a bouquet to the US First Lady and applied tilak on her forehead welcoming her with an 'aarti thali'.

"This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is. People here are so welcoming and so kind. I learned that 'Sarvodaya' means 'prosperity for all.' As I walked around, I was able to see how the concept exists amid the curriculum in the leadership of the teachers as well as the spirit of enthusiasm of the students," she said while addressing students and teachers.

The wife of US President said that back home she works with children to promote similar ideas of well-being through the 'BE BEST' initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)

