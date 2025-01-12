Fire away, no pun intended: Biden tells Kamala Harris at California wildfire meeting, netizens react | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/X Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

Outgoing US President Joe Biden faces fresh backlash for an apparent gaffe he made while chairing a meeting to discuss the Los Angeles wildfires that have claimed 16 lives while forcing thousands of others to flee homes.

Biden's pun at Kamala Harris

Turning to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a native of California, Biden said, "Madam Vice President, I know you’re directly affected, so you fire away." Reportedly, Biden used the phrase 'fire away' multiple times during the meeting.

Harris looked visibly stunned at Biden's pun, which prompted Biden to add, "No pun intended."

Biden again used the term when he addressed the US Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, saying, "Chief, why don't you fire away?"

California wildifires claim 16 lives, set to be costliest natural disaster in US

Moreover, as per the latest updates, the number of confirmed fatalities stands at 16 in the California wildfires, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said in a statement Saturday evening.

Firefighters raced to cut off spreading wildfires before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward the world famous J.Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles, while new evacuation warnings left more homeowners on edge.

Firefighters on the ground used hoses in an attempt to beat back leaping flames as thick smoke blanketed the chaparral-covered hillside.

At a briefing, CalFire Operations Chief Christian Litz said a main focus Saturday would be the Palisades Fire burning in the canyon area, not far from the UCLA campus.

Notably, a preliminary estimate by AccuWeather put the damage and economic losses so far between USD 135 billion and USD 150 billion. By comparison, AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic losses caused by Hurricane Helene, which tore across six southeastern states last fall, at USD 225 billion to USD 250 billion.

(With inputs from AP)

