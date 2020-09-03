Skip kissing, wear face masks while having sex to avoid COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor suggests

Image Source : AP Wear a mask while having sex, Canada’s top doctor suggests

Wearing a face mask while having sex is very likely to protect you for catching the novel coronavirus, Canada’s chief medical officer has suggested. If the top doctor is to be believed, people should skip kissing altogether and should wear a mask while having sex. Going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic, the doctor has said. According to a report with Reuters, there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or vaginal fluid, Dr. Theresa Tam has said in a statement. However, sexual activity with new partners increases the risk of contracting the virus, particularly if there is close contact like kissing.

“Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” the doctor was quoted as saying.

Skip kissing, avoid face-to-face closeness, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, and monitor yourself and your partner for symptoms ahead of any sexual activity, Tam said.

“The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone,” she added.

Sexual health is an important part of overall health, Tam said, and by taking precautions, “Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing COVID-19.”

