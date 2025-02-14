F-35 fight jets, 26/11 extradition, Mission 500: Check major announcements during PM Modi-Trump meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check major announcements during PM Modi-Trump meeting

Washington: During his historic visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Thursday (local time) to discuss strengthening the India-US bilateral partnership across various sectors. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump held productive discussions in Washington DC. They deliberated on ways to strengthen the India-US partnership across various sectors."

Here are the key announcements from PM Modi-Trump meeting:

Defence

During the talks, it was discussed that a new ten-year framework for US-India Major Defence Partnership will be signed later this year. The developments will include expansion of US platforms in Indian defence services, with new deals for Javelin anti-tank missiles. Stryker armoured fighting vehicles and procurement of six additional P8I maritime surveillance aircraft.

A review of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) will be held to streamline technology transfers and spare part supplies. Opening negotiations for a Reciprocal Defense Procurement (RDP) agreement, expected to facilitate mutual defence purchases.

Acceleration of defence technology collaboration across space, air defence, missile, maritime, and undersea warfare. The US announced a policy review on releasing fifth-generation fighter jets and undersea warfare systems to India.

India and the US launched the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) to scale industry partnerships in underwater domain awareness (UDA) technologies. India is the first country with which the US has agreed to co-develop sensitive UDA technologies.

Discussions are ongoing for joint development and production of Sea Picket Autonomous Surveillance Systems (Thayer Mahan), Wave Glider Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Boeing & Sagar Defence Engineering - 60 units planned for India), Low Frequency Active Towed Sonars (L3 Harris & Bharat Electronics), Multi-Static Active Sonobuoys (Ultra-Maritime & Bharat Dynamics Ltd.), Large Diameter Autonomous Undersea Vehicles (Anduril) and Triton Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicles (Ocean Aero).

Trade

About the economic front, both leaders said they will set a new target -- "Mission 500" -- to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Most of major economic pacts include bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by autumn 2025, covering multiple sectors and a commitment to resolving trade barriers, including the controversial reciprocal tariffs.

Recognition of Indian investments worth $7.355 billion in the US, supporting 3,000 high-quality jobs.

The trade discussions took place against the backdrop of Trump's 25 per cent tariff on global steel and aluminium imports, a move that could impact Indian exports.

Technology

India and the US announced the TRUST ("Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology") Initiative which will facilitate partnerships between governments, academia, and the private sector in critical and emerging technologies.

A US-India AI Roadmap to be finalised by the end of the year. Next-generation data centres and AI processing partnerships were also announced.

INDUS Innovation, modelled after INDUS-X, to advance industry-academic collaboration in space, energy, and biotechnology.

Expansion of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing in the US, particularly for critical medicines.

A Strategic Mineral Recovery initiative to recover and process rare earth minerals, lithium, and cobalt for high-tech industries.

Energy sector

Both the leaders recommitted to the India-US Energy Security Partnership, with plans to support India's full membership in the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Move forward with the India-US 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement, enabling US-designed nuclear reactors in India.

Collaborate on advanced small modular reactors to scale up nuclear energy production.

People-To-People Cooperation

PM Modi and Trump committed to expanding joint degrees, offshore campuses, and Centres of Excellence. The 300,000-strong Indian student community in the US contributes over $8 billion annually to the economy.

Streamlining student and professional mobility, while addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Strengthening law enforcement ties to combat organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Multilateral Cooperation