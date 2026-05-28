Extreme heat era set to begin? UN warns the coming five years will rewrite heat records globally

New Delhi:

A fresh climate outlook by the United Nations (UN) has painted a troubling picture for the planet. According to the latest projections, global temperatures are poised to repeatedly breach the internationally accepted safety threshold over the next five years. The warning highlights that the world is now on track to surpass its previous heat records, signalling a rapidly worsening climate emergency. The World Meteorological Organisation reports that the Arctic region is heating up at an alarming pace and could warm by nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit by 2030. At the same time, the Amazon is expected to face scorching conditions and severe drought, raising fears of destructive wildfires. Scientists say the continued burning of coal, oil and gas is fuelling dangerous extremes such as floods, heatwaves and prolonged dry spells.

Next five years pose extreme climate risks

The projections prepared by the UN climate agency together with the United Kingdom Meteorological Office reveal a 75 per cent likelihood that the average global temperature between 2026 and 2030 will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius benchmark set under the Paris climate agreement. Although the overshoot is predicted for a shorter span rather than the long-term 20-year average required by the agreement, scientists warn that even temporary spikes can be catastrophic for sensitive ecosystems like corals and glaciers. Researchers state that each additional fraction of warming inflicts more damage, and the consequences are already visible in unusual and dangerous weather events. As one of the report’s co-authors, Melissa Seabrook from the UK Met Office, emphasised, "Every kind of 0.1 of a degree has more and more severe impact."

Rising threat of extreme weather

Experts caution that a full year or more above 1.5 degrees Celsius would likely trigger extreme weather events that far exceed historical experiences. Friederike Otto of Imperial College London noted, "This will mean many people will lose their lives, we are in for a lot of food price shocks, and more intense wildfires." A strengthening El Nino pattern could push global temperatures even higher, with forecasts suggesting it may persist until 2028. Scientists say 2027 could break the heat record set in 2024, pushing the planet into unprecedented thermal territory.

Arctic warming at a frightening pace

One of the most alarming takeaways from the report is the rapid heating of the Arctic. The region is warming three and a half times faster than the rest of the world due to diminishing ice cover that once reflected sunlight away from Earth. Winters between 2020 and 2025 averaged 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than the recent norm, and the next five winters could heat up by nearly 2.8 degrees Celsius. This accelerating trend is expected to further shrink summer sea ice, intensifying climate instability.

Amazon and Sahel brace for climate chaos

The Amazon basin is projected to face extreme dryness and soaring temperatures, conditions that could lead to widespread fires. This shift risks transforming the Amazon from a vital carbon sink into a contributor to global emissions. Meanwhile, Africa's Sahel region, which has endured intense dryness, is likely to see excessive rainfall, heightening flood risks.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that the world is already paying a steep price for inadequate climate action. He said existing extreme events, from heatwaves in Europe and India to destructive storms and wildfires, reflect the harsh economic and human impacts of the ongoing crisis.

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