Explosion hits hotel in Afghanistan's Kabul, several killed and injured An explosion at a hotel in downtown Kabul has left several people killed and injured, Afghan officials said on Monday.

New Delhi:

Several died and many were injured after an explosion hit a hotel in downtown Kabul on Monday, Afghan officials said. The blast took place in the Shahr-e-Naw area, a busy part of the Afghan capital. Authorities said the cause of the explosion is not yet clear. Investigations are underway to find out what triggered the blast and whether it was an accident or an attack.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran confirmed that the explosion occurred at a hotel in Shahr-e-Naw and resulted in multiple casualties.

Interior ministry confirms casualties

Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said the explosion caused both deaths and injuries. However, officials have not yet released exact numbers. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot as security forces sealed off the area.

Footage aired by local television channel Tolo News showed thick smoke and dust rising from the street near the hotel.