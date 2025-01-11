European leaders tread with caution despite Trump's expansionist rhetoric: Here's why | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Olaf Scholz, Donald Trump, and Giorgia Meloni

After winning elections in the US, President-elect Donald Trump has been making claims over territories of other countries, and even threatening to take control of some of the areas by force. The suggestion to use force is particularly inflammatory in Europe.

Trump's expansionist rhetoric has involved US allies like Canada, which Trump wants to induct as the USA's 51st state as well as the Danish territory of Greenland, and the Panama Canal.

European leaders tread with caution

Notably, European leaders, who are well-versed in expecting the unexpected from Trump and have considerable experience of witnessing Trump's actions not following words, have remained guarded in their responses.

However, analysts are of the view that this time even words can destroy the US-Europe relations before Trump assumes the presidency.

Several officials in Europe — where governments depend on US trade, energy, investment, technology, and defense cooperation for security — emphasised their belief that Trump has no intention of marching troops into Greenland.

European leaders speak on Trump's expansionist rhetoric

“I think we can exclude that the United States in the coming years will try to use force to annex territory that interests it,” Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed back — but carefully, saying “borders must not be moved by force" and not mentioning Trump by name.

This week, as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pressed Trump's incoming administration to continue supporting Ukraine, he said: “No matter what's going on in the world, everyone wants to feel sure that their country will not just be erased off the map.”

The British and French foreign ministers have said they can't foresee a US invasion of Greenland. Still, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot portrayed Trump's remarks as a wake-up call.

On Friday, the prime minister of Greenland, a semiautonomous Arctic territory that isn't part of the EU but whose 56,000 residents are EU citizens, as part of Denmark, said its people don't want to be Americans but that he's open to greater cooperation with the US.

