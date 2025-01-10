Give California or Vermont to Canada: Trudeau unveils counter-offer as Trump reiterates 51st state claim

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump with Justin Trudeau

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that he had asked President-elect Donald Trump to either give Vermont or California in exchange after Trump expressed desire to induct Canada as the USA's 51st state. Trudeau said he made the suggestion during their meeting in November last year.

Here's what Trudeau said

Trudeau told MSNBC that the suggestion was made jokingly as he recalled his exchange with Trump. However, Trudeau, who was suggested by Trump to join the US as the 51st US state during the conversation, asserted that the President-elect did not find his idea funny.

Trudeau also added that Trump's idea of Canada becoming the USA's 51st state is a tactic to diverge from the "negative impacts" of the proposed hike in tariffs by the President-elect. The Canadian PM underscored that Trump's proposal to impose 25 per cent tariffs will be counterproductive for both the US and Canada.

Donald Trump reiterates claims over Canada

Donald Trump has justified his claims over Canada as the USA's 51st state. US President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference on Friday underscored how tariffs will be eventually imposed on Ottawa as he brought to attention the "massive deficits" the US is having from the neighbour.

About his reference to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as Governor Trudeau, Trump said, "I called them Governor Trudeau because they should be the 51st state. It would make a great state. And the people of Canada like it. They pay lower taxes." "They have a very small military. They pay less than 1 per cent. They're about the lowest payer in NATO. They're supposed to pay much more. They haven't been paying a lot. They have a lot of problems" Trump added.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Canada will be obliterated: Trump quotes Trudeau as he makes fresh claims over Ottawa as USA's 51st state