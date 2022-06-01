Follow us on Image Source : AP 'Work from office or leave': Elon Musk tells Tesla employees, demands minimum 40 hours per week

Responding to a query by a Twitter user, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reiterated his stand on 'work from home' as he said, "they should pretend to work somewhere else," when asked if he has some additional comments on the email sent by him to Tesla employees.

The Twitter user was referring to the email sent by Musk some time back, demanding a minimum 40-hour per week in-office schedule by employees at Tesla.

In the email, Musk has said, "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This less than we ask of factory workers."

The billionaire further noted that the office “must be the main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

