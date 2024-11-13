Elon Musk to lead US 'government Efficiency' Department, announces Donald Trump

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Keeping his promise that he would offer Elon Musk a role in his administration promoting government efficiency, US president-designate announced that the world's richest person would lead US 'government Efficiency' Department.

US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Musk and Ramaswamy "will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement.

Trump said their work would conclude by July 4, 2026, adding that a smaller and more efficient government would be a "gift" to the country on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The appointments reward two Trump supporters from the private sector.

