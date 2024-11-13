Trump picks ex-US spy John Ratcliffe as CIA chief, Kash Patel misses out on top intelligence role

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had picked former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Earlier, there was earlier speculation that Kash Patel, an Indian-origin former Republican House staffer, might be appointed as CIA chief. However, Trump has now announced John Ratcliffe as the chief of the CIA.

Ratcliffe served as the nation's top spy from late May 2020 until Trump left office in January 2021. More recently, he was co-chair of the Center for American Security, a think tank advocating Trump positions, and advised the former Republican president on national security policy during his 2024 campaign.

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said in a statement announcing the nomination.

Ratcliffe, a former member of the House of Representatives, promised at his confirmation hearing to be DNI in May 2020 that he would provide "objective and timely intelligence" in the position.



