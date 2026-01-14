Elon Musk's SpaceX offers free Starlink internet service in Iran as protests continue to rage: Report SpaceX has activated free Starlink internet service in blackout-hit Iran as protests intensify nationwide. With thousands of receivers smuggled into the country, the move has become a crucial communication lifeline amid mounting unrest.

Tehran:

Elon Musk's SpaceX has started offering free Starlink satellite internet service in Iran at a time when the country is battling a deadly wave of protests and a prolonged national internet shutdown. According to Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of the US-based group Holistic Resilience, SpaceX has waived subscription charges, enabling Iranians with existing receivers to stay online at no cost. A person aware of Starlink's internal operations has also confirmed the development, though SpaceX has not issued any public statement, as per a Bloomberg report.

Starlink emerges as a soft power tool

Starlink's growing presence in crisis-hit regions highlights how rapidly the network has become a powerful tool for both Elon Musk and the US government. US President Donald Trump has openly urged Iranians to continue their demonstrations and stressed the importance of restoring communication through Starlink. Responding to queries from reporters on Air Force One, he said, "We may speak to Elon because as you know, he is very good at that kind of thing. He has got a very good company so we may speak to Elon Musk. In fact, I am gonna call him as soon as I'm finished with you."

This move adds to several previous instances where Musk has activated Starlink in conflict or crisis zones. The service has been a lifeline for Ukrainian civilians and military forces since the Russian invasion. Earlier this year, Starlink also extended free broadband to Venezuelan citizens for a limited period following US actions against President Nicolás Maduro.

Protests surge as internet remains severed

Iran has witnessed an intense surge in unrest over the past week, with massive crowds demanding the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Human rights groups fear the death toll could run into the thousands after more than two weeks of violent clashes. NetBlocks, a global internet monitoring body, has reported that a nationwide blackout has continued for five straight days, cutting millions off from online communication.

Starlink units flood Iran despite ban

Although Starlink receivers remain illegal in the country, thousands have been smuggled in. Ahmadian estimates that more than 50,000 units are currently active or available across Iran. However, using them comes with significant risks. The Iranian military has intensified efforts to jam the satellite signals and track down citizens using the equipment.

Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights at the Miaan Group, has warned that authorities are aggressively hunting for Starlink users. The state-run IRIB News recently announced that security forces had confiscated "a large consignment of electronic equipment used for espionage and sabotage", which appeared in videos to include Starlink hardware. Rashidi also confirmed that the free service is currently active inside the country.

Protests in Iran

Iran has been witnessing sustained nationwide protests since late December, drawing divided reactions internationally, with some governments expressing concern over what they describe as foreign-instigated riots, while others have accused Iranian authorities of responding violently to demonstrators. The death toll from days of bloody protests against the state rose to at least 2,000 people, according to activists on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Iranian state TV has said officials will hold a funeral on Wednesday for the "martyrs and security defenders" who have died in the nationwide protests that have intensified in the last week.

