'India counted 640 million votes in 1 day': Elon Musk praises India's electoral system, mocks slow US process

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Elon Musk on India's electoral system: Taking a swipe at California's delayed US presidential election results, Tesla CEO and American billionaire Elon Musk praised India's electoral system for its remarkable speed in delivering results in a single day. He compared this delay and the efficiency of India's electoral system, highlighting that India managed to count 640 million votes in just one day during the Lok Sabha elections, while the US state still continues counting.

Musk’s comments came as a response to an X post that shared a news article with the headline, "How India Counted 640 Million Votes in a Day." The post also carried the caption, "Meanwhile in India, where cheating isn’t the primary goal of their elections."

Musk on India vote counting

Retweeting a post about vote counting in India, Musk wrote, "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes."

California still counting

As of now, with 98 per cent of the votes counted in California, the Associated Press has declared Democratic candidate Kamala Harris the winner of the state's election, receiving 58.6 percent of the vote compared to Republican Donald Trump's 38.2 percent. However, the official announcement is still pending as California continues to verify and process mail-in ballots, which takes longer due to the state's mail-in voting system. California, with nearly 39 million residents and over 16 million voters, has a more meticulous ballot verification process.

The state also allows voters until December 1 to "cure" any problematic ballots, such as those with missing signatures or incorrect envelope use, which extends the timeline for final results.

In the broader context, Donald Trump has made a historic comeback by winning the 2024 US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris. Following this victory, Musk has been nominated to lead the new "Department of Government Efficiency" under the Trump administration.

Also Read: Trump picks another TV personality, nominates doctor Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general

Also Read: US charges 57-year-old Indian national with conspiring to 'illegally' export aviation components to Russia