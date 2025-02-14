Elon Musk calls meeting with PM Modi an 'Honour', responds to Indian PM's X post

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ELONMUSK Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during the latter's visit to the United States. Responding to Modi's post on X (formerly Twitter) about their meeting, Musk called it an "honour" to meet the Indian leader.

The meeting was held at Blair House, where Musk came with his three young kids. The conversation ranged from technology to innovation and India's increasing position in the international electric vehicle and space sectors.

Musk, who was recently appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been a strong advocate for increasing Tesla's footprint in India.

High-profile meetings on day one

Before meeting Musk, PM Modi's first engagement of the day was with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The discussion was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, focusing on Indo-US strategic cooperation.

Subsequently, PM Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at Blair House. Hours before meeting Modi, Gabbard was sworn in as the 8th Director of National Intelligence by President Trump.

PM Modi reached Washington DC on Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Trump, his first visit to the US since Trump's re-election.

Also read | PM Modi-Trump meeting: From F-35 stealth fighter jets to Javelin missiles, list of major defence announcements