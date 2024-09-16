'Well, one lesson I have learned...': Elon Musk deletes 'insensitive' post on Biden, Harris after backlash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has deleted an insensitive post, wherein he questioned why there were no attempts to kill US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. His controversial comment on the social media platform, X, came hours after former US President Donald Trump's apparent second assassination attempt.

"And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala". The insensitive post came in response to a query from an X user with the handle @cb_doge, who asked why the former President was being targeted.

After facing huge backlash on social media, Musk, who is also a good friend of Trump, deleted the post and wrote, "Well, one lesson I have learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh, it doesn't mean it's going to be all that hilarious as a post on X."

Trump was the target of what the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life. The former president said he was safe and well, and authorities held a man in custody.

CNN, Fox News and The New York Times identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, citing unidentified law enforcement officials. On April 21, Routh directed an X message to Elon Musk, in which he wrote: "I would like to buy a rocket from you. I wish to load it with a warhead for Putin's Black sea mansion bunker to end him. Can you give me a price please." The New York Times reported it had interviewed Routh in 2023 for an article about Americans who were volunteering to help the Ukraine war effort. Routh told the Times he'd travelled to Ukraine and spent several months there in 2022 and was trying to recruit Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban to fight in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Routh tagged Biden in a post on X: "@POTUS Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free. Trumps should be MASA ...make Americans slaves again master.

