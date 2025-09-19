Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 jolts Russia's far east Kamchatka region The quake's epicenter was 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and it struck at 6:58 am Friday local time, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 19.5 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly issued a tsunami threat but later lifted it.

Moscow:

A massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicentre was recorded 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at 6:58 am local time, with a depth of 19.5 km. There were no immediate reports of damage following the tremors. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System initially issued a tsunami threat but later lifted it, confirming that there was no further risk.

The strong quake was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest being of magnitude 5.8. The Kamchatka region, known for its seismic activity, has witnessed a series of powerful earthquakes over the past two months. These included a massive 8.8 magnitude quake and two quakes of magnitude 7.4. Last Saturday as well a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Kamchatka region. The quake's epicentre was 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 km, according to the USGS.

This earthquake comes just months after Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake in July, triggering intense seismic waves across eastern Russia and prompting tsunami alerts for multiple countries, including Japan, the United States, and several Pacific island nations.

Why is the Kamchatka region prone to earthquakes?

It should be noted here that Russia's Kamchatka region is highly prone to earthquakes because it lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active zones in the world. The region sits at the boundary where the Pacific Plate collides and subducts beneath the North American Plate, creating immense tectonic pressure. This constant movement of plates generates frequent seismic activity, including both moderate and powerful quakes. Kamchatka is also home to several active volcanoes, which further highlight the unstable geological setting. Over the years, the area has experienced some of the world's strongest recorded earthquakes, making it a natural hotspot for seismic hazards.

