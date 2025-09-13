Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Russia's Kamchatka Coast A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday.

New Delhi:

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The United States Geological Survey (USGS), however, has put its magnitude at 7.4, with a deeper focus of 39.5 km.

Tsunami warning issued

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned of “hazardous” waves affecting Russian coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre. The USGS initially reported the quake as magnitude 7.5, but later downgraded it.

Months after massive tremors in Eastern Russia

This earthquake comes just months after Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake in July, triggering intense seismic waves across eastern Russia and prompting tsunami alerts for multiple countries, including Japan, the United States, and several Pacific island nations.

Strongest quake in 14 Years

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the July quake was the strongest earthquake recorded globally in the past 14 years, and the sixth most powerful in documented history. It was the most intense since the devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan in 2011, which triggered a massive tsunami and widespread destruction.

Region prone to seismic activity

The Kamchatka Peninsula, located in Russia's Far East, lies within a highly active seismic zone. The region has a long history of powerful earthquakes notably, a 9.0-magnitude quake in 1952 during the Soviet era, which remains one of the most significant on record. In the immediate aftermath of the July quake, US authorities issued tsunami warnings for states including Hawaii, Alaska, California, and other parts of the West Coast.

Hawaii and Alaska were placed under direct tsunami threat, with emergency protocols activated and residents in low-lying coastal areas urged to prepare for possible impact. Emergency management agencies across the Pacific Rim closely monitored the situation, issuing alerts and advisories to residents in vulnerable zones.