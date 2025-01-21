Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts southern Taiwan, 15 people hospitalised with injuries

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Earthquake in Taiwan: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale jolted southern Taiwan on Tuesday, leaving 15 people with minor injuries and prompting emergency responses across the region. The quake struck at 12:17 am local time (1600 GMT Monday), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicentre was located 12 kilometres north of Yujing at a depth of 10 kilometres. However, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration recorded a slightly higher magnitude of 6.4.

While no deaths have been reported, rescue teams remain on high alert and actively assessing the extent of the damage. The tremor caused buildings to shake and startled residents, some of whom were forced to evacuate temporarily.

Taiwan's fire department said 15 people were sent to hospital for minor injuries. Among them were six people, including one child, who were rescued from a collapsed house in Nanxi District, Tainan city. The Zhuwei bridge on a provincial highway was reported to be damaged.

Last April, a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the island's mountainous eastern coast of Hualien, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 1,000 others. The strongest earthquake in 25 years was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

Frequent earthquakes due to seismic sensitivity

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur. The region's location near tectonic plate boundaries makes it prone to frequent earthquakes. From 1900 to 1991, the country experienced approximately 2,200 quakes annually, with some causing significant damage.

Taiwan’s devastating earthquakes

Taiwan has a history of severe earthquakes, including the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude quake on September 21, 1999, which resulted in 2,400 deaths and left thousands injured. Another major quake in 2016 claimed over 100 lives. The most recent quake adds to the long-standing tremors impacting the region.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: 126 dead after multiple earthquakes strike Tibet region in China; tremors felt in parts of India