  4. 32 dead after multiple earthquakes strike Tibet region in China; tremors felt in parts of India

32 dead after multiple earthquakes strike Tibet region in China; tremors felt in parts of India

Tibet earthquake: A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in western China near Nepal on Tuesday morning, killing over 30 people. Tremors were also felt in several parts of India.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @DevanshePandey Beijing Published : Jan 07, 2025 10:05 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 10:33 IST
Earthquake
Image Source : AP Tibet earthquake kills over 30 in China

As many as 32 people were killed on Tuesday morning as six earthquakes, including a strong one measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, shook the Tibet region of China. As per the official Xinhua News Agency, 38 others have been injured. Tremors of this powerful earthquake were also felt in parts of India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Tibet earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered in the Tibet region at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles). China recorded the magnitude as 6.8. The epicenter was located where the India and Eurasia plates clash and cause uplifts in the Himalayan mountains strong enough to change the heights of some of the world’s tallest peaks.

The average altitude in the area around the epicenter is about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet), as per the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. 

