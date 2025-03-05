EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UK PM Keir Starmer, discusses advancing bilateral ties Jaishankar in UK: Jaishankar said bilateral cooperation and the UK’s perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were among the topics covered during his meeting with the UK PM.

Jaishankar in UK: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday evening and conveyed 'warm greetings' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Jaishankar discussed advancing bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

PM Starmer also shared the United Kingdom's perspective on the Ukraine conflict. "Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people to people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said in an X post.

Jaishankar met ministers in UK

Earlier on Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister conducted a series of ministerial dialogues on the first day of his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland.

During a meeting with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the ministers discussed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. "Discussed the progress on our FTA talks," Jaishankar said in a post on X after his meeting with Reynolds.

It is pertinent to mention that India and the UK had officially resumed negotiations to strengthen the GBP 41-billion annual bilateral trade partnership during the UK minister's visit to Delhi last month.

In another post on X, the EAM shared his meeting with the UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, where he thanked him for the welcome and expressed optimism for the meeting. "Thank you FS @DavidLammy for this extremely warm welcome at the Chevening House. Look forward to our discussions", the EAM wrote on X.

Jaishankar also held meetings with the Home Secretary and the Secretary of State for the Department of Business and Trade of the UK. Upon meeting Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Jaishankar noted that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism".

He said on X, "A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism."

Jaishankar to meet Irish counterpart, Simon Harris

As per the Ministry of External Affairs statement, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland till March 9, during which he will hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

On Wednesday evening, Jaishankar is scheduled for an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on the topic of ‘India’s rise and role in the world.'

On Thursday, he is expected in Dublin for a meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, and members of the Indian community in Ireland. "India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements," the MEA stated.

Jaishankar will visit Ireland on March 6 and 7. India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements.

On Friday, the EAM returns to the UK to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before making his way to Manchester to open another new Indian Consulate in the northern England city on Saturday.

He is expected to be joined by UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West. A diaspora event coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8 is expected to take place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Also Read: Trump's tariffs take effect: Mexico, Canada, China retaliate with own trade measures

Also Read: Pakistan: Suicide attack in Bannu cantonment kills nine, six terrorists neutralised