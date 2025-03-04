Pakistan: Two powerful explosions rock Bannu district near cantonment, Jaish Fursan Muhammad claims attack Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, with loud detonations shaking nearby buildings. The situation remains tense, with authorities yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Two powerful explosions were reported near the Bannu cantonment in Pakistan on Tuesday, sending flames and smoke into the air. The blasts were followed by intense gunfire, indicating an ongoing attack in the area. According to initial reports, the Jaish Fursan Muhammad, a militant group affiliated with Gul Bahadur, has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Suicide attack with explosive-laden vehicles

Security sources revealed that the attack involved two suicide bombers who drove explosive-laden vehicles into the cantonment facility. The impact of the blasts caused significant destruction, though official casualty figures are yet to be confirmed.

Heavy fighting underway

Following the explosions, armed militants launched a coordinated attack, engaging security forces in heavy gunfire. Local residents reported hearing continuous gunshots, suggesting that the battle is still ongoing.

Authorities have placed the area under lockdown, and reinforcements have been dispatched to neutralize the attackers. The Pakistani military and law enforcement agencies are working to contain the situation.

More updates are expected as security forces respond to the unfolding attack.