Double standards much? Tariff imposing US now calls for India's backing in taking on China US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said China has pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world, while adding that Washington is expecting support from New Delhi in tackling Bejing's plans.

Washington:

Seeing India as a potential ally against China on the rare earths issue, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticised Beijing over its new export levies on minerals essential for producing magnets used in the automotive, electronics, and defence industries. China remains the world’s leading producer of these minerals, also referred to as rare earths.

"This is China versus the world,” Bessent said, accusing Xi Jinping’s government of attempting to damage the global economy. Bessent has previously been critical of both India and China for purchasing Russian oil despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In his latest interview with Fox Business on Monday, Bessent remarked, “They [China] have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world. And, you know, we’re not going to have it." He added that the US would “assert its sovereignty in various ways” and noted, “We have already been in touch with allies."

Expect support from India: US treasury secretary

Highlighting India, Bessent said, “We will be meeting with them this week, and I expect that we will get substantial global support, from the Europeans, from the Indians, from the democracies in Asia.” He did not elaborate on what form this support might take.

Bessent’s remarks about China, that “they want to pull everybody else down with them” — come in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% additional tariffs on Beijing over its export controls on rare earths. Trump has also threatened to cancel a planned meeting with President Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled for later this month.

India-US tariff row

The heightened tensions follow a period when both countries had eased their tariff war and were engaged in talks for a potential deal. China has accused the US of double standards in levying duties on international trade. Although Trump has stated he wants to “help China, not hurt it,” Beijing has continued an aggressive stance, declaring on Tuesday that it is prepared to “fight to the end” in the tariff dispute.

India, facing massive US tariffs of 50%, finds itself caught in the middle of this escalating conflict. The US expects India to align with it, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently moved eastward by visiting China to reset relations strained by border clashes about five years ago.

The US, including Trump and Bessent, has sent mixed signals to India. While Trump frequently mentions “tariffs” as a priority, he continues to refer to PM Modi as a "good friend" and “great leader."

