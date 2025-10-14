Donald Trump slams Time Magazine for super bad photo on cover: ‘They disappeared my hair’ Trump said Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about him, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. "They disappeared my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," he said.

Washington:

After missing Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump is not happy again, and it isn't because of any nation's ‘obnoxious' trade barriers. It is about the cover photo of Time magazine, which features him, in which he claimed the publishers ‘disappeared his hair’. Trump claimed that the photo is a “super bad picture” and “deserves to be called out.”

What went wrong in the Time Magazine cover photo

The development come after Time Magazine unveiled a glimpse of its upcoming edition featuring Donald Trump – with the title in bold – ‘His Triumph’.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

What happened earlier in February with Time magazine?

Trump in February had not taken well to a Time magazine photo showing then Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk sitting at the Oval Office's Resolute Desk. "Is Time magazine still in business? I didn't even know that," he had commented, while praising Musk's work.

Trump praises PM Modi, calls him ‘good friend’

In another development, Trump on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, saying “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top”.

Trump, addressing a summit of world leaders at this Egyptian city after a ceasefire reached in Gaza ending the Israel-Hamas war, said from the podium that he thinks “India and Pakistan will live very nicely together”.

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he’s just done a fantastic job.

I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” Trump said while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was standing behind him, as he responded with a chuckle.