Donald Trump's personal friction behind US tariffs on India, claims report A Jefferies report suggests that President Trump's personal frustrations over India rejecting his mediation offer in the Pakistan-Kashmir dispute contributed to the imposition of steep 50% tariffs, straining US-India relations amid broader trade disagreements.

New Delhi:

A new report by US financial services firm Jefferies suggests that President Donald Trump’s personal frustrations were a key driver behind the steep 50% tariffs the United States imposed on India, marking the highest tariff rate among all American trade partners. The tariffs, which came into effect on August 27, signal a sharp downturn in US-India relations, which have long been considered a cornerstone of American strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

The report claims that Trump's actions were motivated by his anger over India’s rejection of his offer to mediate in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, particularly over the sensitive Kashmir issue. According to the Jefferies analysis, India’s refusal to allow any third-party intervention, including Trump’s desire to play a diplomatic role, bruised the president’s ego and undermined his push for a Nobel Peace Prize—a goal he has publicly expressed.

Trump had previously boasted about averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, despite India’s clear stance that it had directly engaged Pakistan in peace talks. This claim, however, was repeated by the US president, even as New Delhi strongly rejected any third-party mediation on Kashmir, emphasising its sovereign rights.

The tariffs are also tied to broader trade disagreements, particularly in the agriculture sector. The US has long sought expanded access to India’s agricultural and dairy markets—areas deemed off-limits by India due to the country’s domestic sensitivities. For India, the agricultural sector is crucial, with nearly 250 million farmers relying on it for their livelihoods. It constitutes almost 40% of India’s workforce, making it a political red line.

The Jefferies report highlights how India, despite facing the threat of heavy economic repercussions, held firm on its position of no mediation, resulting in a breakdown of negotiations and leaving trade talks in limbo since March.

This shift in relations comes at a time when India is a critical player in countering China’s rising influence in Asia, making the tariff decision all the more significant in terms of its broader geopolitical implications.

The 50% tariffs have escalated tensions between the two nations, further complicating efforts to resolve longstanding trade disputes and undermining the strategic partnership between the US and India.