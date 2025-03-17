Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman on his 'Truth' social platform In the podcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on diverse issues, including artificial intelligence (AI), cricket, football, China, US President Donald Trump, Pakistan, and his early life.

In a notable gesture, US President Donald Trump has shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-hour podcast with podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman on his social media platform 'Truth'. The post was shared on Monday morning (Indian time), drawing attention to the in-depth conversation that has already garnered global buzz.

During his engaging conversation with Fridman, Prime Minister Modi took a moment to acknowledge Trump’s unwavering commitment to his nation. PM Modi specifically lauded Trump’s resilience, especially in the aftermath of the assassination attempts in 2024, describing his dedication as "unshakeable."

(Image Source : TRUTH)A screengrab of the post Trump shared on 'Truth'.

PM Modi recalls 'Howdy Modi' event

In a nostalgic recollection, PM Modi also spoke warmly about their joint appearance at the iconic “Howdy Modi” event held in Houston in 2019. Highlighting a particularly memorable moment, Modi praised Trump’s humility and courage -- pointing out how, despite being the sitting US President at the time, Trump chose to sit among the audience while Modi addressed the gathering from the stage.

"We had an event in Houston, Howdy Modi. Both President Trump and I were there and the entire stadium was completely packed. A massive crowd at an event in the US is a huge moment. While packed stadiums are common in sports, this was extraordinary for a political rally...Both of us delivered speeches and he sat down below listening to me speak. Now, that's his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage, that was a remarkable gesture on his part," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also described the moment as "truly touching," adding that "It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but also he trusted me and my lead at that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd." "It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us that I truly witnessed on that day," PM Modi added, "and the way I saw President Trump that day walking into a crowd of thousands without even asking security, it was truly amazing. And if you watch the video now, you'll be amazed."

'India First, America First' bond

He also drew parallels between Trump's "America First" ideology and his own "India First" approach, highlighting their shared commitment to prioritizing their nations' interests. This alignment has fostered a strong connection between the two leaders. "His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India first and that's why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate. And I believe that across the world politicians are covered so much by the media that people mostly perceive each other through its lens. People rarely get the chance to truly meet or personally know one another and perhaps third-party intervention is the real cause of tensions," he added. In addition, PM Modi also praised Trump's preparedness and clear vision in his second term, observing that he seems "far more prepared than before."

