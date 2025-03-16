More focused in second term, shares strong trust with India: PM Modi on Trump in Lex Fridman podcast In a candid conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast, PM Narendra Modi praised US President Donald Trump’s leadership, calling him better prepared for a second term. Modi spoke of their bond of mutual trust and shared commitment to national interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a wide-ranging conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast, spoke at length about his rapport with US President Donald Trump, calling him a courageous leader who is now “far more prepared” for his second term. Modi said the two leaders share a “bond of mutual trust” rooted in their shared belief in putting national interests first. “We connect well because we both believe in our respective countries—America and India first,” said Modi.

‘Trump has a clear roadmap this time’

Praising Trump’s preparedness, Modi said, “He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals.” The Prime Minister also spoke highly of the team Trump has assembled, saying it was “strong and capable” and “fully capable of implementing his vision.” Modi mentioned that during his recent US visit, he met with key figures including Vice President J.D. Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

A bond forged in trust and shared values

Recalling the 2019 ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Modi highlighted the personal warmth and humility Trump displayed. “The President of the United States sat among the audience while I spoke from the stage—that was a remarkable gesture,” he said. Modi also shared a memorable moment when he spontaneously suggested that Trump take a round of the stadium with him to greet the crowd. “His entire security detail was thrown off guard, but Trump trusted me and walked into the crowd. That moment reflected not just his courage but our mutual trust.”

‘Unwavering spirit even after being shot’

The Prime Minister lauded Trump’s resilience, recalling the assassination attempt during the US election campaign last year. “Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. That’s his spirit of ‘America First’, and I too stand for ‘India First’. These are the values that truly resonate between us,” Modi said.

‘Third-party interference often breeds misunderstanding’

Modi also reflected on how media portrayals often distort real perceptions between global leaders. “People rarely get the chance to truly know one another. Much of what they perceive comes through media filters or third-party narratives—and sometimes that’s the cause of tension,” he added.