Trump's 'embarrassing' umbrella fail goes viral amid Middle East trip | WATCH Trump departed for a key Middle East peace mission on a rainy Sunday in Maryland. While boarding Air Force One, he faced an awkward umbrella moment, which quickly went viral.

New Delhi:

It was pouring rain on Sunday at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as 79-year-old US President Donald Trump arrived to board Air Force One for his much-anticipated Middle East visit. Carrying an umbrella, Trump stepped out of his vehicle and made his way up the boarding ramp. But just before entering the aircraft, he faced a now-familiar challenge an umbrella malfunction.

Struggling to close the umbrella, Trump awkwardly tried to fold it. The situation was quickly resolved when an aide stepped in to assist. The moment, however, was captured on video and rapidly went viral on social media platforms.

Trump’s history with umbrella fails

This is not the first time Trump has battled with an umbrella in public.

October 2018: While boarding Air Force One on another rainy day, Trump was unable to close the umbrella properly. A gust of wind took the umbrella, and it spun on the tarmac after being dropped.

April 2025: On his way to Mar-a-Lago, Trump again struggled with an umbrella, attempting to carry it through the narrow door of the plane. Eventually, he handed it off to a staff member.

Trump Middle East trip

Despite the rain-soaked moment, Trump’s trip marks a significant diplomatic mission. The president is set to oversee the early stages of a historic ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, a deal negotiated with US involvement. Trump’s first stop is Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the imminent release of 48 Israeli hostages by Hamas. In return, Israel will release 250 prisoners and 1,700 detained Palestinians as part of the agreement. Trump is expected to address the Israeli parliament following the hostage release.

After visiting Israel, Trump will travel to Egypt, where he will participate in a Middle East peace summit aimed at fostering long-term stability in the region.

Here’s what Trump said before leaving

Speaking briefly to reporters before boarding, Trump shared optimism about the success of the ceasefire deal saying, "I have a lot of verbal guarantees, guarantees that aren’t down in writing, but they were given to me, and I believe they’re going to be held very strongly," he said. "That’s why I think it’s going to be a success."