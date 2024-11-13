Trump nominates television host Pete Hegseth as his Defense Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President-elect Donald Trump and Fox and Fox News host Pete Hegseth

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the nomination of popular Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth for the position of defense secretary. Trump said that with Pete in charge, America's enemies are being warned, and the military will be strong again, with America never backing down.

Trump on Pete Hegseth

"I am honoured to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense," Trump announced Tuesday night. "Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy."

"Pete has spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice," he added. "Our military will be great again, and America will never back down," Trump declared.

"Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our military and veterans. Pete's recent book 'The War on Warriors' spent nine weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at number one," Trump said.

"The book reveals the left-wing betrayal of our warriors, and how we must return our military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete has also led two veterans' advocacy organisations, leading the fight for our warriors, and our great veterans," he added.

Who is Pete Hegseth?

Pete Hegseth, 44, serves as a co-host on Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends Weekend" and has been part of the network since 2014. He is the author of "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free".

A former infantry captain in the Army National Guard, Hegseth has completed tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He also previously led Concerned Veterans for America, an organization backed by the Koch network.

According to his Fox profile, he earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard’s John F Kennedy School of Government. A graduate of Princeton University, Hegseth has a graduate degree from Harvard University.

