Donald Trump makes historic comeback, from PM Modi to Netanyahu, world leaders react | Check who said what

US polls 2024: Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday won the US Presidential elections for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought polls. With results continuing to come in from various states giving a clear indication of a Trump victory, the 78-year-old Republican leader addressed his supporters at West Palm Beach in Florida, declaring victory and promising a "golden age of America".

As Trump made a dramatic return, the global leaders extended their wishes to the 47th US President-elect. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, congratulatory messages started emerging on social media.

PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump

PM Modi congratulated "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

"Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Netanyahu extends wishes for Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump for his "historic return to the White House".

“Congratulations on history's greatest comeback!” wrote Netanyahu on X.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Ready to work together: French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated former US President Trump who is set to become 47th President of America.

Macron posted on X: “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Zelenskyy appreciates Trump's peace through strength' mentality

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he appreciates Trump's commitment to “peace through strength” as the Republican presidential nominee closes in on the electoral votes needed to win the White House.

“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy on X.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is interested “in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.”

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership,” he added.

UK PM Keir Starmer hails ‘special relationship’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the first world leaders to issue a congratulatory message soon after Trump addressed a rally in Florida to claim victory.

Starmer said the "special relationship" between the UK and the US would continue to prosper under the new American administration after Trump clinched crucial battleground states in the US overnight.

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he said.

