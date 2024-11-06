US Election 2024: 'Historic election victory,' PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Donald Trump.

US Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 6) congratulated his 'friend' Donald Trump after his historic election victory in the United States. The PM posted on X and said, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

PM Modi said that he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. The prime minister also posted pictures of his previous meetings with Trump, who was the US president from 2016-2020.

Former US President Trump was cruising towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. According to projections, Trump was all set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' chance to win the polls.

Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal".

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” he said.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate – wow that’s good,” Trump told his supporters in Florida. This moment will help the country "heal", he said.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 1 pm, 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 214 to Democratic Party's Harris.

“And the Senate races in Montana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were all won by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement they helped so much,” Trump said.

“The number of victories in the Senate was absolutely incredible,” he added. "I will fight for you with every breath in my body, will not rest until we have delivered strong, safe and prosperous America," said Trump.