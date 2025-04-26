Donald Trump makes first public remark on Pahalgam terror attack: 'That was a bad one' Trump on Pahalgam terror attack: In his first remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, US President Donald Trump said, "I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan." He expressed hope that India and Pakistan will resolve the issue.

Washington:

Speaking for the first time on the Pahalgam terror attacks, US President Donald Trump said that tensions between the two nations on the border have been ongoing for a long time. Terming the attacks as 'bad one', the US President expressed confidence that both sides will resolve the issue as he emphasised his close ties with India and Pakistan.

When asked about the ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, Trump said, "I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that, and it (the terrorist attack) was a bad one yesterday; that (the terrorist attack) was a bad one–over 30 people."

WATCH TRUMP'S REMARK ON PAHALGAM HERE:

In his remarks on border tensions between the two neighbours, Trump noted that there have always been tensions between Pakistan and India on the border.

"Tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So, you know, it's been the same, but I am sure they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I know both leaders; there's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been," Trump added.

Trump's remarks on Pahalgam came while he was while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he embarked on his Vatican visit to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.

Moreover, the US has expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks that killed 26 tourists.

In a latest development, US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, publicly denounced the attack on X (formerly Twitter) as she conveyed heartfelt sympathy and unflinching support. “We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam,” she wrote.