Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Big blow to Trump before January 20 inauguration: Court declines to block his sentencing in hush money case

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New York Published : Jan 09, 2025 20:31 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 20:31 IST
Image Source : AP Donald Trump

New York's highest court declined to block Donald Trump's upcoming sentencing in his hush-money case on Thursday, leaving the US Supreme Court as the president-elect's likely last option to prevent the hearing from taking place on Friday. One judge of the New York Court of Appeals issued a brief order declining to grant a hearing to Trump's legal team.

Trump has asked the Supreme Court to call off Friday’s sentencing in the hush money case. His lawyers turned to the nation’s highest court on Wednesday after New York courts refused to postpone the sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

