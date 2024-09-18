Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Explosives found in car near Donald Trump rally venue following second assassination attempt: Report

If verified, this would mark another alarming security incident, occurring just three days after an alleged assassin was apprehended at his Palm Beach golf club.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: September 18, 2024 20:31 IST
Explosives' in car near Trump rally on Long Island
Image Source : @COLLINRUGG/X Explosives' in car near Trump rally on Long Island

US Police reportedly discovered "explosives" in a vehicle near the site of former President Donald Trump's rally on Long Island, scheduled for Wednesday evening, Daily Mail reported. If verified, this would mark another alarming security incident, occurring just three days after an alleged assassin was apprehended at his Palm Beach golf club. 

"During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and that driver ended up running into the woods. No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running," American journalist, James Lalino, who reported the news at first quoted his sources as saying.

"A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there," it added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

