VIDEO: Trump arrives in Wisconsin, Republican to formally announce him as Presidential candidate

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump disembarking from a plane in Milwaukee

Wisconsin: Donald Trump arrived on Sunday in Milwaukee, where he will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate later this week, a day after an assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania. Video from an eyewitness showed him pumping his fist in the air several times as he disembarked from his plane. News agency Reuters witness camera confirmed Trump's arrival at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Trump is due to accept his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention with a speech on Thursday. Trump was holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13) when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and leaving his face streaked with blood. His campaign said he was doing well.

VIDEO: Donald Trump disembarking from a plane in Milwaukee

Trump calls Americans to stay "united"

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump said in a Truth Social post hours after the fatal assassination attempt. It is his second post since he was shot and injured at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump also thanked the US Secret Service and law endorsement for their rapid response and also extended his condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed. Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following a series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the US Secret Service.

What happened with former US President Donald Trump

A shooting at former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming elections Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say. One attendee was killed and two were critically injured. Trump said on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage. The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks?

The FBI early Sunday identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Records show Crooks, was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office. The FBI said it was working to determine a motive for the attack, in which one rally attendee died and two other spectators were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Baba Vanga, famous Bulgarian clairvoyant, had predicted Donald Trump's life would be in danger: Reports