Baba Vanga, famous Bulgarian clairvoyant, had predicted Donald Trump's life would be in danger: Reports

Recent events at a Donald Trump rally have reignited interest in the uncanny predictions of Baba Vanga, the blind mystic from Bulgaria, who had once prophesied that the former US president's life would be endangered. During a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, a 20-year-old man opened fire while Trump was speaking.

Baba Vanga, often dubbed the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' was renowned for her startling predictions. Despite passing away in 1996, her prophecies remain a source of both intrigue and concern. One of her notable predictions was that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would face threats to their lives.

According to Vanga, Trump was destined to suffer from a mysterious illness causing deafness and a brain tumour. While Trump has not encountered these specific health issues, the recent assassination attempt adds a chilling dimension to her prophecy of his life being in jeopardy.

Baba Vanga's legacy evokes both fascination and scepticism. Some cite her predictions, such as the 9/11 attacks and the Kursk submarine disaster, as evidence of her foresight. However, other predictions, like Europe's demise by 2016 and a nuclear war between 2010 and 2014, did not materialise. Despite the mixed reception, her predictions continue to captivate people worldwide.

What happened with former US President Donald Trump

A shooting at former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming elections Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say. One attendee was killed and two were critically injured. Trump said on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage. The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks?

The FBI early Sunday identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Records show Crooks, was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office. The FBI said it was working to determine a motive for the attack, in which one rally attendee died and two other spectators were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.

Thomas Matthew Crooks: A Republican or Democrat supporter?

The upcoming November 5 election would have been the first time Crooks had been old enough to vote in a presidential race. Crooks lived about an hour away from where the shooting took place in Butler. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that it closed the airspace over Bethel Park for "special security reasons."

When Crooks was 17 he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing. The donation was earmarked for the Progressive Turnout Project, a national group that rallies Democrats to vote.

Crooks' father, Matthew Crooks, 53, told CNN that he was trying to figure out what happened and would wait until he spoke to law enforcement before speaking about his son. Thomas Crooks graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He received a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative, according to the newspaper.

