Trump announces 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside US: 'Movie industry is dying...'

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is imposing a 100 percent tariff on all films produced outside the United States, asserting that Hollywood is being 'devastated' by the growing practice of American filmmakers and studios outsourcing production to foreign countries.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he has authorised the US Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to begin enforcing a new tariff on foreign-made films, though details of the implementation remain unclear.

He also accused other countries of enticing American filmmakers and studios to shift production overseas.

'Movie industry in America is dying a very fast death'

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas within the USA are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" the message read.

The President urged that films be produced domestically and announced a 100 percent tariff on all foreign-made movies entering the United States.

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" Trump added.

Donald Trump orders the reopening of Alcatraz prison

President also said he is directing his government to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on a hard-to-reach California island that has been closed for more than 60 years.

In a post on his Truth Social site Sunday evening, Trump wrote that, "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be."

"That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders," he wrote, adding: "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE."

